The Telegraph in London published a photo of British climber Andrew Foster and wife Lucy. The Telegraph said Andrew was killed and Lucy injured in a rockfall at Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.
British man killed, wife injured in Yosemite rockfall identified by UK media

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

September 29, 2017 6:36 AM

A British climber killed Wednesday in a massive rockfall at El Capitan in Yosemite National Park was identified Friday in UK media as Andrew Foster, 32.

Foster’s wife, Lucy, was injured by the rockfall. She was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition.

  • El Capitan rockfall seen on Yosemite webcam

    A Yosemite Conservancy webcam on Inspiration Point catches the dust plume from Wednesday's massive El Capitan rock fall. The 24-hour, time-lapse video was edited. You can see more time-lapse video at http://www.halfdome.net.

According to reports in the The Telegraph and The Guardian, the pair are from Cardiff, Wales. The Telegraph said the Fosters were living “their big dream,” enjoying a love of climbing as they started a year of traveling together.

The pair had been planning climbing adventures in Yosemite and detailed their dream in a blog .

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

