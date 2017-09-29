British man killed, wife injured in Yosemite rockfall identified by UK media

A British climber killed Wednesday in a massive rockfall at El Capitan in Yosemite National Park was identified Friday in UK media as Andrew Foster, 32.
Foster’s wife, Lucy, was injured by the rockfall. She was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition.
According to reports in the The Telegraph and The Guardian, the pair are from Cardiff, Wales. The Telegraph said the Fosters were living “their big dream,” enjoying a love of climbing as they started a year of traveling together.
The pair had been planning climbing adventures in Yosemite and detailed their dream in a blog .
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments