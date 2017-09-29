What you can wear, what you can do to support breast cancer awareness

At the Valley Milk plant in Turlock, Calif., on Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, 2017, an estimated 440 people donned pink hard hats and T-shirts to form a giant pink ribbon to promote breast cancer awareness. The great majority were employees of EMCOR/Shambaugh & Son and Valley Milk. A $40,000 check was presented to the Bill & Elsie Ahlem Cancer Endowment to support Emanuel Cancer Center. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com