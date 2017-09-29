News

Neuroscientist to head WVU and Rockefeller institute

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 1:05 AM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

WVU Medicine has appointed Dr. Ali Rezai to lead the clinical and research programs at the newly formed West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute.

Rezai is a neurosurgeon whose clinical expertise includes neurosurgical and neuromodulation management of patients with Parkinson's disease, dystonia, chronic pain, brain and spinal cord injuries and severe mood and anxiety disorders.

According to the institute, Rezai has been a leader in innovative use of brain implants for treating Parkinson's disease, obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and traumatic brain injury.

He holds 54 U.S. patents and has developed technologies that led to creation of a company that produces micro-implants to treat chronic pain and headaches.

Rezai and his team are expected to work with other WVU schools such as engineering and computer science to develop new medical technologies.

