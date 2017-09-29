News

Tulane unveils new bone marrow transplant expansion

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 1:04 AM

NEW ORLEANS

Tulane University in New Orleans has formally unveiled a $3.8 million renovation and expansion of its Bone Marrow Transplant Unit.

The university said Thursday in a news release that the project began in November. It includes an increase in patient beds from seven to 16. It also includes state-of-the-art airflow and water filtration systems.

Tulane's bone marrow transplant program was founded in 1994.

Dr. Hana Safah, medical director of the program, says the improvements are part of an effort to make sure that area blood cancer patients can have high-quality care close to home.

