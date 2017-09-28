News

11-month-old Hawaii baby contracts rat lungworm disease

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 11:05 PM

HILO, Hawaii

The latest victim of rat lungworm disease in Hawaii is an infant believed to have eaten a slug or snail.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2yL1C7x ) that 11-month-old Kanehekili "Kane" Tauanuu is the 17th person in the state this year to contact the disease.

Rat lungworm can occur when rat droppings containing larvae are eaten by snails or slugs. When a human eats those snails or slugs, the parasites travel to the brain, causing neurological symptoms.

The baby's parents, Santini and Dylan Tauanuu, say their son is "slowly getting better each day." He is expected to remain in the hospital until he relearns how to crawl.

The parents are frustrated at how long it took to get a diagnosis. They say they had to demand rat lungworm testing.

