Where to find your favorite Halloween fields of screams in the Modesto region

Ready to fall through the looking glass this Halloween? It’s just one way in the Modesto area to celebrate the season of scares and dares.
At least four regional farms again have opened their elaborate fields of screams, highlighted by corn and hay mazes to roam. Their pumpkin patches also promise plenty of other activities, whether you’re looking for chills and thrills or kooky over spooky fun.
In Patterson, an aerial view over Fantozzi Farms reveals an intricate pattern etched into the corn maze with “Alice in Wonderland” characters.
“We always try to come up with a theme that we think will be fun and ... with sometimes current events going on,” farm owner Paul Fantozzi said.
While this year leans toward the fun side, last year’s maze marked the news of the moment: the 2016 presidential race, with the faces of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton cut through the corn. This year, they opted for something a little more whimsical with the fairy tale theme.
“My wife decided it this year,” Fantozzi said, “so she came up with ‘Alice in Wonderland.’”
A company is hired that takes the family’s annual ideas and puts them into action, he said. It takes a couple of days, eight to nine hours of total labor, for tractors and rototillers to mow out the maze.
Fantozzi is just one farm that’s harvesting fun this season. You can head in any direction from Modesto and find a farm that’s opened its acreage with seasonal attractions; here’s a look at the larger locales:
Dell’Osso Family Farm: Open daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31. This marks the 21st year this spread in Lathrop has offered its large, elaborate corn maze. Other attractions on the 300-acre pumpkin farm include zip lines, a mystery tour ride, giant pumpkin balls, a haunted castle, pumpkin blasters, a petting zoo, pig races and more. There’s a pumpkin patch, food court and a country store also open. Live entertainment including music on weekends is offered, with music expanding to nightly beginning Oct. 9. Attractions are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Dell’Osso Farms, 26 W. Stewart Road, Lathrop. Admission is $13.95 Mondays-Thursdays; $17.95 Fridays-Sundays; free ages 2 and under. Most attractions are included with admission but a few have additional fees. See pumpkinmaze.com.
Fantozzi Farms: Open weekends through Tuesday, Oct. 31. The corn mazes at this Patterson farm cover about 25 acres and include more than 5 miles of paths; within each are 12 hidden checkpoints to seek out. A separate haunted maze is open Friday and Saturday nights in October from 7 p.m. until closing (take a flashlight). Other attractions include a zombie shooting range, corn cannons, cow train rides, a petting zoo, hayrides, a corn seed pit, hay pyramids, pedal carts, a picnic area and pig races. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Access to the pumpkin patch is free; attraction tickets are $3-$12. 2665 Sperry Ave., Patterson. 209-892-2015; fantozzifarms.com.
R.A.M. Farms: Open daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31. A 20-acre corn maze covers R.A.M. Farms in Turlock. Freaky Flashlight Nights through the mazes is held on Fridays and Saturdays (take your own flashlights) beginning at dusk. Also on site are a hay maze, scary shed, sandbox and tractor corral. Movies under the stars will be shown for free on Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 7:15 p.m. featuring a variety of family films (weather permitting). There are more than 60 varieties of pumpkins and gourds on site, and wandering the patch is free. Attraction tickets are $7-$11. Open noon to dusk Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. R.A.M. Farms Inc., 716 N. Daubenberger Road, Turlock. 209-668-2425 or ramfarms.com.
Dutch Hollow Farms: Open daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31. On the Modesto-Riverbank border, this farm has a new corn maze with an agriculture theme this year covering 10 acres. The farm also has a large pumpkin patch, hay ride, covered picnic area, kids play area, farm animals, mini corn maze and more. Admission to the patch is free with $5 admission to the farm area with activities; $6 for the corn maze; $8 for a combo pass to activities and maze. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 5101 Oakdale Road, Modesto; 209-541-7448. dutchhollowfarms.com.
