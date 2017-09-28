Where to find your favorite Halloween fields of screams in the Modesto region

More Videos 0:43 A thundering second Yosemite rockfall injures at least one, startles tourists Pause 1:32 Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst sworn in 2:01 Enochs science students cool new tool 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:41 What you need to know about drug-resistant gonorrhea 2:59 Watch 911 call from teen charged with live-streaming fatal crash in Merced County 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 2:42 How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy 1:10 Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drone goes high above Fantozzi Farms in Patterson to capture 'Alice' corn maze Paul Fantozzi, owner of Fantozzi Farms, describes this year's idea behind its annual corn maze and pumpkin patch, which is open from Sept. 30-Oct. 31. Scoopy, The Bee's drone, went high above the corn maze to capture its 2017 theme – Alice in Wonderland. Fantozzi Farms is at 2665 Sperry Avenue right at Interstate 5 in Patterson. (Joan Barnett Lee and Brian Clark) Paul Fantozzi, owner of Fantozzi Farms, describes this year's idea behind its annual corn maze and pumpkin patch, which is open from Sept. 30-Oct. 31. Scoopy, The Bee's drone, went high above the corn maze to capture its 2017 theme – Alice in Wonderland. Fantozzi Farms is at 2665 Sperry Avenue right at Interstate 5 in Patterson. (Joan Barnett Lee and Brian Clark)

