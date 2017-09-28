Upper Yosemite Fall thunders down the cliffs at Yosemite National Park on Thursday, March 23, 2017.
Upper Yosemite Fall thunders down the cliffs at Yosemite National Park on Thursday, March 23, 2017. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Upper Yosemite Fall thunders down the cliffs at Yosemite National Park on Thursday, March 23, 2017. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

News

Yosemite Falls flowed all summer this year — and that hardly ever happens

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

September 28, 2017 3:59 PM

If you’ve visited Yosemite National Park recently, you may have noticed something a little unusual.

Yosemite Falls, fed by snowmelt, is still churning out water — and it’s nearly October.

Scott Gediman, a spokesman for Yosemite who has worked at the park for two decades, told SFGate.com he doesn’t remember the waterfalls flowing continuously through the summer into fall.

“In an average year or even in a drought, Yosemite Falls goes dry from early to mid-July,” Gediman said in the story. “With the record or near-record snowpack, Yosemite Falls is still going. It never dried up.”

More Videos

Condemned Modesto apartments burn 0:53

Condemned Modesto apartments burn

Pause
These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting 1:27

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting

Peace Officer Memorial Run 2:15

Peace Officer Memorial Run

Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots 2:02

Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots

Pursuit in Merced 0:29

Pursuit in Merced

Student debt is on the rise in the U.S. 2:44

Student debt is on the rise in the U.S.

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 2:15

Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:09

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

  • Moonbows at Yosemite National Park draw crowds

    High water flows at Yosemite's falls are drawing photographers trying to capture moonbows, rainbows created by the light of the full moon.

Moonbows at Yosemite National Park draw crowds

High water flows at Yosemite's falls are drawing photographers trying to capture moonbows, rainbows created by the light of the full moon.

Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

The heavy snowstorms that hit the Sierra Nevada last winter contributed to a snowpack that stood at nearly double the normal amount on June 1.

Gediman also said Bridalveil Fall — which normally dries up in the later summer and early fall — is still going, thanks in part to a foot of snow that fell in the Tuolumne Meadows area last week.

“Generally, a mid-September trip to Yosemite Valley is beautiful because the colors are starting to change, but you don’t get waterfalls,” Gediman said. “To have waterfalls this time of the year is a bonus.”

More Videos

Condemned Modesto apartments burn 0:53

Condemned Modesto apartments burn

Pause
These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting 1:27

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting

Peace Officer Memorial Run 2:15

Peace Officer Memorial Run

Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots 2:02

Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots

Pursuit in Merced 0:29

Pursuit in Merced

Student debt is on the rise in the U.S. 2:44

Student debt is on the rise in the U.S.

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 2:15

Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:09

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

  • Watch BASE jumpers leap (illegally) off Yosemite peaks

    Video provided by Austin Carey show him BASE jumping off Half Dome and (along with another jumper) off Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park. Carey faces federal charges because of the jumps.

Watch BASE jumpers leap (illegally) off Yosemite peaks

Video provided by Austin Carey show him BASE jumping off Half Dome and (along with another jumper) off Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park. Carey faces federal charges because of the jumps.

Courtesy of Austin Carey

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

Related stories from Modesto Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Condemned Modesto apartments burn

View More Video