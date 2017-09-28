Around the Region (09/29/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Area Partners In Science
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Modesto Area Partners In Science presents the lecture, “Improving Damaged Hearing: Cochlear Implants,” by David Scheaffer, UCD. Scheaffer will discuss what cochlear implants are and how they can help someone with hearing loss regain the sensation of sound. The lecture will be in Sierra Hall, Room 132 and campus parking is free. For more information call 209-575-6800 or visit modestoscience.wordpress.com.
What: MJC Humans Servies Lecture
When: Wednesday, Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Human Services Department invites the community to a presentation entitled; “Believe. Change. Become.: Remembering Your Life's Purpose,” by author Nancy Salmeron, in the Forum Building, Room 102. Salmeron’s philosophy about life is that everyone needs to seek what makes them come alive, and wants to remind people that their purpose is a gift to the world. The event will also highlight the mission of the Human Services Department and the degrees and certificate offered by the program. The event is free and open to the public. Parking is available in student lots for $2 for those without a permit. For more information contact Tasha Williams, human services mentor at MJC, at 209-548-5742 or email williamsjacksonc@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu.
What: Turlock/Modesto Branch of AAUW
When: Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m.
Where: Concetta's Restaurant, 1205 J Street
Info: The Turlock/Modesto Branch of AAUw will be holding a Table Talk event at Concetta's Restaurant. There will be socializing before the meeting with appetizers. Afterwards a facilitated discussion on issues important to the AAUW. Topic to be covered are: The Student Loan Crisis and Pay Gap Issues. The discussion will be facilitated by Margot Sousa and Sheila Younkin. Cost is $20. For more information or to reserve your seat call 209-634-3592 or 209-632-4692.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Moon Bash Demolition Derby
When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Rd.
Info: The Calaveras County Fairgrounds will play host to the Moon Bash Demolition Derby. This is an all ages event; cost is $12, children 5 and under free. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. with action beginning at 5 p.m. No outside coolers, food or drinks will be permitted. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.whiskeyslideproductions.com.
JAMESTOWN
What: Jamestown Handmade Parade
When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 5 p.m.
Where: Rocca Park, Jamestown
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents its 2nd Annual Handmade Parade in historic downtown Jamestown. The Handmade Parade is a collective art experience for anyone who wants to celebrate creativity that fosters community involvement and creative expression. Many ways to participate including building a float or carry a prop, dress in costume. There are rules to participate and may be found on the website, other information at www.tuolumnecountyarts.org.
TURLOCK
What: Tastes of the Valley Wine & Cheese
When: Thursday, Oct. 5, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway
Info: The Stanislaus State Agriculture Department and Friends of the Fair Foundation present the 15th annual Tastes of the Valley Wine and Cheese event at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. The event will feature wineries and brewers from around the region, local cheesemakers and area restaurants, all with samples. In addition, there will be a silent and live auctions. Tickets $50 each; with the proceeds benefiting the Agriculture Studies Program at Stanislaus State and the Stanislaus County Friends of the Fair Foundation. For more information or to purchase tickets visit Tastes of the Valley or visit the Stanislaus County Fair office.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that on the first day of collection, Modesto residents brought in thousands of pounds of scrap metal as part of the Newspaper United Scrap Metal Drive. The effort was in direct relation to the need to manufacture weapons for the Allied Forces. Two trucks, donated by the county welfare department and Ted Rhineheart, dropped of 5 and 6 tons of scrap respectively. Residents were encouraged to call The Bee, 2200, the chamber of commerce, 1381 or the Stanislaus Defense Council, 4114, to arrange a truck to pick their scrap.
