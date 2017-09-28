Hugh Hefner relaxes in red satin pajamas with the first copy of Playboy magazine, the then-scandalous men's magazine he founded in the 1950s, in his Holmby Hills estate in Los Angeles recently. Actress Marilyn Monroe was featured in the first issue in 1953. Hefner was known to have made red silk pajamas into office attire.
News

Pastor says Hefner is likely ‘in hell, with no naked virgins to enjoy’

September 28, 2017 2:49 PM

Hugh Hefner is dead, but the American idol he erected of sex anywhere, anytime, anyhow with anybody lives large. Our idol has produced millions of butchered babies, mangled marriages, abandoned children and life-altering STDs.

Mr. Hefner’s lifelong promotion of pornography has degraded women, defeated men, multiplied pedophilia and destroyed children, some of whom are being perverted even as preschoolers.

Since there is a just God who is the final judge, there is an overwhelming probability that Mr. Hefner is in hell, with no naked virgins to enjoy. The Bible describes hell as a place of everlasting and unquenchable fire, everlasting destruction, wailing and gnashing of teeth, outer darkness, everlasting punishment, everlasting chains, burning sulfur, torment in a lake of fire, all with no rest day or night.

Those who worship the American idol will end up like Mr. Hefner, paying forever for the evil they promoted. Seeing as how our justice system punishes you when you violate a law, how much more will the God behind our justice system punish those who break his laws.

But our God would much rather forgive. Even when the son of God was dying on the cross, looking down on his murderers, he prayed: “Father, forgive them.”

Rev. Roger Minassian

  Comments  

