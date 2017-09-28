Teenager killed in Merced County crash just off of highway

The California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal car crash near the intersection of Buchanan Hollow Road and Silveira Way in Le Grand, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. According to CHP, the car was traveling in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 when it left the roadway and rolled coming to a stop along Buchanan Hollow Road. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com