Bar makes doormat out of Marshawn Lynch, Kaepernick jerseys

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players. It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players. Eric Garland/McClatchy

