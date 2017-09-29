EXCHANGE: Student: Don't be overwhelmed by suicidal thoughts

In this Sept. 8, 2017 photo, Bloomington Public Schools school psychologist Mary Ann Whalen talks about suicide prevention with an Illinois State University intern in her office in Normal, Ill. Whalen said teachers are trained to follow a crisis response plan if an at-risk student is identified. Signs posted on her file cabinets underline basic human qualities that when shared, can lead to healthy outcomes in any almost any situation. The Pantagraph via AP David Proeber