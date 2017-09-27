Ryan Sheridan posted this photo on his Facebook page of billowing dust from Wednesday's rockslide on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.
News

One dead, one hurt in rock fall from Yosemite’s El Capitan

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

September 27, 2017 4:27 PM

One person died and another was injured when a sheet of granite was sloughed off the face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, the Park Service said Wednesday.

The rock appeared to fall from the “Waterfall Route,” a popular climbing route on the East Buttress of El Capitan, Yosemite Park spokesman Scott Gediman said. This is the area where Horsetail Fall flows in winter and spring, he added.

Park rangers were working to transport the injured person to medical care outside the park, Gediman said.

Multiple 911 calls reporting the rockfall were made just before 2 p.m., a Park Service spokeswoman said.

Gediman said this is the peak of the climbing season. The rockfall was quickly noted by a climber, Ryan Sheridan, on Facebook and later posted to the climber’s website SuperTopo.

Sheridan posted a photo from the Waterfall Route that showed dust billowing below him with the caption “We are alright, hoping for a good outcome for the people approaching east buttress.” Sheridan said he watched someone walk out of the debris, and search and rescue crews, including a helicopter, were on scene.

The photo was reposted to SuperTopo, where someone communicating with Sheridan’s climbing group described the rockfall as a sheet of rock about 100 square feet.

Instagram user John P. DeGrazio posted a pair of photos of the rockfall from the summit of Half Dome to the YExplore Yosemite Adventures account. He described the scene as a “huge plume of smoke” and later learned of the fatality.

elcap
yexplore.com, @yexplore on Instagram

This story will be updated.

