A woman was under attack by a dog. How a restaurant owner with a hammer stopped it.

A 74-year-old woman is bruised, swollen and on antibiotics for multiple puncture wounds after a dog attack over the weekend.
However, she was spared from more serious injury thanks to the quick action of a Riverbank restaurant owner.
The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, was walking her 13-year-old springer spaniel Jack at Atchison Street crossing Second Street at about 7 a.m. Sunday when a black and white bull terrier came charging at her.
Aminda “Mindy” Carrasco and her husband, Isidro de Jesus Carrasco Vasquez, own Nifty’s Restaurant across the street. She was getting ready to open for the day when she saw the bull terrier begin attacking the woman’s dog.
Carrasco said the elderly woman tried to stop the attack on her dog and in the process was knocked down in the middle of Second Street, where the bull terrier turned its attention on her.
Carrasco called to her husband, who was in the kitchen starting breakfast. He grabbed a hammer and a wrench and ran across the street to the woman.
“I saw the lady on the ground and the dog on top of her; she was screaming,” Carrasco Vasquez said. “She tried to kick the dog and the dog just grabbed her leg.”
Carrasco Vasquez began hitting the dog in the head with the hammer. He said another man showed up and he handed him the wrench.
“The dog, he just didn’t want to quiet; he was very aggressive,” Carrasco Vasquez said.
He estimated he hit the dog five or six times before it finally stopped attacking. It trotted a few feet away then turned back toward them like it might return.
Carrasco Vasquez said he yelled at the dog and it eventually continued down the road.
Riverbank Police Services deputy Darwin Hatfield arrived and found the bull terrier a few blocks away, trapped in a fence at the tennis courts at Atchison and Seventh Street, said Chief Erin Kiely. Animal control was called and took possession of the dog.
The elderly woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of multiple puncture wounds to her legs. Jack was taken to a vet and also treated for several puncture wounds.
The woman’s daughter, Sherry Fenn, said her mother is now at home recovering.
“She is in a lot of pain from the wounds from the attack,” Fenn said. “She is very grateful to the brave citizens that risked their own safety to save her and her dog’s life.
“The owner of Nifty’s is a hero for putting his own safety aside to save my mom’s life.”
To show her appreciation, Fenn gave Carrasco Vasquez a gift card and a new hammer – the handle of the one he used on the dog was actually damaged when he was hitting the dog. She said she is still trying to contact the other man who came to help her mom.
Oakdale Animal Control Officer Beth Crowley said the attacking dog is on a 10-day quarantine. She said the dog is microchipped and the owner associated with that microchip was contacted but he claims to have previously given the dog away.
Still, Crowley said if the new owner does not come forward, the original owner will be liable for quarantine fees and fines associated with having a loose dog.
She said it is important to not only have your dog microchipped but to remember that if you give a dog away, to transfer the microchip to the new owner, just like transferring registration on a car you’d sell.
Crowley said the dog is definitely aggressive toward animals but not people. She said the bull terrier was likely after the springer spaniel and the woman unfortunately was attacked when she intervened.
“We have found out with his temperament he actually loves people,” she said.
The fate of the bull terrier is not yet known. If no one claims the dog, Oakdale Animal Services will try to find a rescue to take him but it might be difficult to find one willing to assume the liability, especially given the dog is about 10 years old.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
Comments