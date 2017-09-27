Spot fire flares up outside fireline of Cal Poly blaze

Update, 3:50 p.m.

The fire has been contained, Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said. It burned about 3 acres.

»» Go here for full coverage of the Poly Fire.

Original story:

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cal Fire crews are battling a spot fire that flared up outside of the fireline of the Cal Poly fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports of the fire came in about 2:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms. The fire started just outside of the fireline, but within the lines of Cal Fire’s retardant drops, Elms said.

He added that it looks like the fire is starting to creep down the hill.

“I think they’ll get a line around it pretty soon,” he said.

About 2:40 p.m., officials were working to close off Buena Vista Avenue from San Miguel Avenue to McCollum Street, according to scanner traffic.

More Videos 1:22 Fire destroys wing of classrooms at Modesto's Bret Harte Elementary school Pause 0:40 Sheriffs's detectives investigating suspicious death in East Modesto 2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 1:18 Scene of fire that damaged businesses at Modesto strip mall 2:12 Oregon man drives off pier after attempting to flee from police 0:43 Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 2:40 Minor league hockey team hosts epic wiener dog race 0:36 Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fire crews battle Poly Fire in San Luis Obispo A brush fire in the hills above Cal Poly burned at least 97 acres and forced evacuations from dorms and nearby homes in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. Fire crews battle Poly Fire in San Luis Obispo A brush fire in the hills above Cal Poly burned at least 97 acres and forced evacuations from dorms and nearby homes in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. Joe Johnston The Tribune

This story will be updated as we learn more.