Spot fire flares up outside fireline of Cal Poly blaze

Update, 3:50 p.m.
The fire has been contained, Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said. It burned about 3 acres.
Original story:
Cal Fire crews are battling a spot fire that flared up outside of the fireline of the Cal Poly fire on Wednesday afternoon.
Reports of the fire came in about 2:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms. The fire started just outside of the fireline, but within the lines of Cal Fire’s retardant drops, Elms said.
He added that it looks like the fire is starting to creep down the hill.
“I think they’ll get a line around it pretty soon,” he said.
About 2:40 p.m., officials were working to close off Buena Vista Avenue from San Miguel Avenue to McCollum Street, according to scanner traffic.
