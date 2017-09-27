More Videos

  Watch plane's air drop on spot fire outside Cal Poly blaze's firelines

    Cal Fire crews were battling a spot fire that flared up outside of the fireline of the Cal Poly fire in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 27, 2017.

Cal Fire crews were battling a spot fire that flared up outside of the fireline of the Cal Poly fire in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 27, 2017.
Cal Fire crews were battling a spot fire that flared up outside of the fireline of the Cal Poly fire in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 27, 2017. Cal Fire SLO

News

Spot fire flares up outside fireline of Cal Poly blaze

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

September 27, 2017 03:03 PM

UPDATED November 28, 2017 12:30 AM

Update, 3:50 p.m.

The fire has been contained, Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said. It burned about 3 acres.

»» Go here for full coverage of the Poly Fire.

Original story:

Cal Fire crews are battling a spot fire that flared up outside of the fireline of the Cal Poly fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports of the fire came in about 2:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms. The fire started just outside of the fireline, but within the lines of Cal Fire’s retardant drops, Elms said.

He added that it looks like the fire is starting to creep down the hill.

“I think they’ll get a line around it pretty soon,” he said.

About 2:40 p.m., officials were working to close off Buena Vista Avenue from San Miguel Avenue to McCollum Street, according to scanner traffic.

  Fire crews battle Poly Fire in San Luis Obispo

    A brush fire in the hills above Cal Poly burned at least 97 acres and forced evacuations from dorms and nearby homes in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

Fire crews battle Poly Fire in San Luis Obispo

A brush fire in the hills above Cal Poly burned at least 97 acres and forced evacuations from dorms and nearby homes in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

Joe Johnston The Tribune

This story will be updated as we learn more.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

  Scenes from the wildfire burning at Cal Poly

    A collection of videos show the wildfire and heavy smoke at Cal Poly on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. The fire prompted evacuations of two dorms on campus, as well as a nearby residential area.

Scenes from the wildfire burning at Cal Poly

A collection of videos show the wildfire and heavy smoke at Cal Poly on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. The fire prompted evacuations of two dorms on campus, as well as a nearby residential area.

Courtesy Rick Scott/Tribune reporter Lindsey Holden

