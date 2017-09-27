A robber tries to hold up a Fresno Starbucks just before a citizen intervened to break it up.
News

He battled a Starbucks robber. Now police honored him for stepping in

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

September 27, 2017 2:19 PM

Cregg Jerri, the Fresno man hailed by police as a hero after he stepped in to stop a Starbucks robbery in northwest Fresno in July, was honored Wednesday by an area law enforcement group.

Jerri was among 25 honorees feted by the Fresno and Madera Counties Police Chiefs’ Association awards at the Clovis Memorial District. Fresno Chief Jerry Dyer, who embraced Jerri, said, “he is somebody I deeply admire” for thwarting a robbery by Ryan Michael Flores, 30, who was armed with a fake gun and a knife at the coffee shop near Herndon Avenue and Highway 99. Jerri suffered a knife wound near the jugular vein in the attack and Flores reportedly sustained 17 knife wounds as the struggle ended up on the ground.

“He made it his lot in life to protect innocent lives at the risk of his own life,” Dyer said.

The chief also scoffed at reports that the family of Flores planned to sue Jerri for using excessive force in subduing the robbery suspect, calling the family’s allegations “smoke and mirrors.”

Other honorees included longtime Fresno football coach Tony Perry, who stepped in to get help for a student at Gaston Middle School who was planning on harming himself; Christina Orozco, who came to the aid of a man who was shot near Clinton and Blackstone avenues in July; Jimmy Turner, who has a concealed weapons permit and used his firearm to hold two men for police after a shooting near Figarden and Bullard avenues in June; Peter Walsh, a veterinarian who helped Fresno Sheriff's police Dog Mikey save his leg after he was shot on a SWAT action in July; Jorge and Daniel Martinez, who came to the aid of California Highway Patrol officer Chris Swamberg to prevent a man from jumping onto a freeway; Isaiah Salas, of Coalinga, who rescued a victim from a car fire; and Jeff Finley of Clovis, who jumped into a pool to save a drowning victim.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Complete list

California Highway Patrol

Jorge Martinez

Daniel Martinez

Clovis Police Department

Jeff Finley

Coalinga Police Department

Isaiah Salas

Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office

Sal Garcia

Pom Wonderful

Matt Brincefield

Cory James

Zachary Kramer

ABC 30

Enrique Guzman

Mark Miller

Amanda Miller

Peter Walsh

Fresno Police Department

Tony Perry

Christina Orozco

Cregg Jerri

Jimmy Turner

David Dukes

Lori Dukes

Carlos Betancourt

Huron Police Department

Roberto Pimentel

Daniel Tamayo Jr.

Jorge Solorio

Parlier Police Department

Johnny Rodriguez

