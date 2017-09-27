He battled a Starbucks robber. Now police honored him for stepping in

Cregg Jerri, the Fresno man hailed by police as a hero after he stepped in to stop a Starbucks robbery in northwest Fresno in July, was honored Wednesday by an area law enforcement group.
Jerri was among 25 honorees feted by the Fresno and Madera Counties Police Chiefs’ Association awards at the Clovis Memorial District. Fresno Chief Jerry Dyer, who embraced Jerri, said, “he is somebody I deeply admire” for thwarting a robbery by Ryan Michael Flores, 30, who was armed with a fake gun and a knife at the coffee shop near Herndon Avenue and Highway 99. Jerri suffered a knife wound near the jugular vein in the attack and Flores reportedly sustained 17 knife wounds as the struggle ended up on the ground.
“He made it his lot in life to protect innocent lives at the risk of his own life,” Dyer said.
The chief also scoffed at reports that the family of Flores planned to sue Jerri for using excessive force in subduing the robbery suspect, calling the family’s allegations “smoke and mirrors.”
Other honorees included longtime Fresno football coach Tony Perry, who stepped in to get help for a student at Gaston Middle School who was planning on harming himself; Christina Orozco, who came to the aid of a man who was shot near Clinton and Blackstone avenues in July; Jimmy Turner, who has a concealed weapons permit and used his firearm to hold two men for police after a shooting near Figarden and Bullard avenues in June; Peter Walsh, a veterinarian who helped Fresno Sheriff's police Dog Mikey save his leg after he was shot on a SWAT action in July; Jorge and Daniel Martinez, who came to the aid of California Highway Patrol officer Chris Swamberg to prevent a man from jumping onto a freeway; Isaiah Salas, of Coalinga, who rescued a victim from a car fire; and Jeff Finley of Clovis, who jumped into a pool to save a drowning victim.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Complete list
California Highway Patrol
Jorge Martinez
Daniel Martinez
Clovis Police Department
Jeff Finley
Coalinga Police Department
Isaiah Salas
Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office
Sal Garcia
Pom Wonderful
Matt Brincefield
Cory James
Zachary Kramer
ABC 30
Enrique Guzman
Mark Miller
Amanda Miller
Peter Walsh
Fresno Police Department
Tony Perry
Christina Orozco
Cregg Jerri
Jimmy Turner
David Dukes
Lori Dukes
Carlos Betancourt
Huron Police Department
Roberto Pimentel
Daniel Tamayo Jr.
Jorge Solorio
Parlier Police Department
Johnny Rodriguez
