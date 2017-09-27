Ducks in park zip-tied and left to ‘starve and die’

A Turlock resident said that she’s glad her post about coming to the aid of tortured ducks is “blowing up,” increasing awareness of what happened in a community park, and that she hopes the sickos who zip-tied the birds’ necks “get what’s coming to you.”
Elizabeth Stevens posted on Facebook early Monday that she and friends were leaving Donnelly Park on Sunday night when they spotted a duck with its mouth open.
“I went over and shined my flashlight on it to find this,” she wrote, referring to photos she posted that show the duck’s lower bill tightly bound to its neck with a zip tie. “They left them there to f------ starve and die. I’m so glad that we came across them because this could’ve been so fatal.”
A second duck had a tie tightly around its neck, which may have prevented it from swallowing, a photo shows.
Stevens, who was with friends, was able to catch the ducks, “while Ronnie Vasconcellos came and helped us and brought a knife along with him,” she wrote. “Fortunately with the white duck (the one whose bill was tied to its neck), we were able to get the zip-tie off without having to use the knife, but the second one we had to cut off because it was too tight. What disgusting person in their right mind would do something so cruel to these animals?!”
When both ducks were freed, they went into the water. “Once we set them loose, they couldn't help but to swim around happily,” Stevens told the Turlock Journal.
On Facebook, Stevens wrote, “We need to stop this bull---- and take care of the animals. ... Hopefully the animal police of Turlock will be checking them often now.”
