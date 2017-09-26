California schools facing $24B in retiree health costs

FILE - In this May 15, 2012 file photo, Ritter Elementary School elementary students practice their math skills in Los Angeles. California school districts have roughly $24 billion worth of unfunded liabilities for retiree health care benefits with the Los Angeles Unified School District leading the pack, with a whopping 56 percent share, or $13.5 billion, according to a new report by the Legislative Analyst's Office released Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo