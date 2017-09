Bay Area toll bridge robbers caught on camera

The Carquinez Bridge Toll Plaza was robbed around 4 a.m. on September 24, 2017, by two men wearing blue or purple latex gloves while traveling in a black Mercedes S550 sedan with CarMax paper plates and distinctive chrome accents added to the vehicle. Around 2 p.m., suspects matching the same description and traveling in a vehicle matching the same description robbed the San Francisco - Oakland Bay Bridge. The California Highway Patrol is actively investigating both robberies.