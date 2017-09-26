Man crashes stolen car during police chase in Merced, officers say. Injuries reported

More Videos

Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up 1:29

Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up

Pause
High-speed rail's challenges in the Valley 1:54

High-speed rail's challenges in the Valley

Man on motorcycle suffers major injuries in crash south of Merced 0:42

Man on motorcycle suffers major injuries in crash south of Merced

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas 1:11

Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 0:47

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer

Kitten yoga? Watch how it works at Elevate Community Yoga in Modesto 1:19

Kitten yoga? Watch how it works at Elevate Community Yoga in Modesto

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

  • Man crashes stolen car during police chase, officers say. Injuries reported

    Multiple people, including at least one child, suffered injuries Tuesday morning when a man driving a stolen car smashed into a family car while running from law enforcement, according to Merced police. Video by Rob Parsons

Multiple people, including at least one child, suffered injuries Tuesday morning when a man driving a stolen car smashed into a family car while running from law enforcement, according to Merced police. Video by Rob Parsons rparsons@mercedsunstar.com
Multiple people, including at least one child, suffered injuries Tuesday morning when a man driving a stolen car smashed into a family car while running from law enforcement, according to Merced police. Video by Rob Parsons rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

News

Man crashes stolen car during police chase in Merced, officers say. Injuries reported

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

September 26, 2017 10:14 AM

Multiple people, including at least one child, suffered injuries Tuesday morning when a man driving a stolen car smashed into a family car while running from law enforcement in downtown Merced, according to Merced police.

Sgt. Robert Solis said the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle, a 1997 Honda Civic, suffered a broken leg. His name was not immediately available. Family members in the other car, which included at least one young child, were driving an Acura. The child suffered a head laceration that police described as minor. The family was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Investigators with Amtrak police spotted the Honda driving around railroad-crossing lights on Canal Street around 8 a.m. The officers attempted to stop the car, the but the driver sped away, Solis said.

The Honda was heading east on Main Street when it ran a red light at K Street and struck the Acura, which was heading south on K Street, investigators said.

The family's Acura crashed into a traffic pole and the stolen Honda slammed into the front door of King’s Asian Cuisine restaurant, police said.

Both cars sustained major damage.

The metal security door protecting King's restaurant was damaged, but owners of the popular downtown eatery said they expected to open at their regular time Tuesday.

Police expected to arrest the driver of the stolen car after his injuries were treated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up

View More Video