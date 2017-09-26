Man crashes stolen car during police chase in Merced, officers say. Injuries reported

Multiple people, including at least one child, suffered injuries Tuesday morning when a man driving a stolen car smashed into a family car while running from law enforcement in downtown Merced, according to Merced police.
Sgt. Robert Solis said the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle, a 1997 Honda Civic, suffered a broken leg. His name was not immediately available. Family members in the other car, which included at least one young child, were driving an Acura. The child suffered a head laceration that police described as minor. The family was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
Investigators with Amtrak police spotted the Honda driving around railroad-crossing lights on Canal Street around 8 a.m. The officers attempted to stop the car, the but the driver sped away, Solis said.
The Honda was heading east on Main Street when it ran a red light at K Street and struck the Acura, which was heading south on K Street, investigators said.
The family's Acura crashed into a traffic pole and the stolen Honda slammed into the front door of King’s Asian Cuisine restaurant, police said.
Both cars sustained major damage.
The metal security door protecting King's restaurant was damaged, but owners of the popular downtown eatery said they expected to open at their regular time Tuesday.
Police expected to arrest the driver of the stolen car after his injuries were treated.
Comments