Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up

This September 25, 2017 video shows progress on the Oroville Dam spillway. In February, the spillway at the nation's tallest dam was damaged, placing tens of thousands of people in the Butte County community of Oroville under evacuation orders due to the threat of flooding. The crisis began after heavy rain from one of the wettest winters on record.