Around the Region (09/25/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. This weeks meeting will feature Gregori High School and five guest players from the team. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $10. For more information email Duane dnelson@damrell.com.
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission meets the fourth Monday of every month. The commission is looking for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings. The purpose of the Commission is to represent all Veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to all Veterans. Members of the public are welcome to attend. For further information contact Joe Madden at 209-914-4764.
What: Us Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30-8:45 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: The Us Too Prostate Cancer Support Group invites the public, those suffering from prostate cancer and their caregivers to the next support group meeting. Sept. is National Prostate Cancer Month and as such the meeting will feature a medical panel on the prostate disease. Three doctors: a urologist, medical oncologist, and radiation oncologist, will field questions. Modeso’s Us Too support group is comprised of men and their loved ones, and meets monthly. At the close of each meeting, we make time to visit over snacks. For more information, contact John Snelling, 209-529-2465, or Ken Willmarth, 209-521-6468.
What: SIR Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: Sons in Retirement (SIR) organization is a gentlemen’s luncheon club. They have monthly luncheons with speakers and good fellowship. This months guest speaker will be former pro football player Nick Eddy. For more information contact Bob Kredit at 209-275-9530 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch103.
What: Your Life, Your Legacy Breakfast
When: Thursday, 8 a.m.
Where: Perkos Café, 3500 Oakdale Road
Info: Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home invites the public to learn how to save time, money and stress by pre-arranging final wishes. A complimentary hot breakfast will be served. Seating is limited. For more information or reserve a seat, call 209-883-1925, ext. 261.
OAKDALE
What: Skirts 'n Flirts Square Dance Club
When: Wednesdays, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Grange Hall, 30 Lambuth Ave.
Info: The Skirts 'n Flirts Square Dance Club will be offering its 12 week square dancing class to the public. Special price of $15 per person for the first 6 prepaid classes will be offered, when you mention the Region column or bring article to first class. New dancers are welcome for the first 3 classes, afterwards signups will be closed. For more information contact Pat at 209-556-8524 or Jeri at 209-681-2699 or visit singleskirtsnflirts.ccsda.org.
