Impeach Trump, new billboard near Bay Bridge says

A new billboard near the Bay Bridge in the San Francisco Bay Area calls for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
The billboard, which went up Monday, features the president’s face with the word “IMPEACH” in big letters.
Courage Campaign, a California-based advocacy group that paid for the billboard, said in a statement it wants the president ousted for “attempting to obstruct an investigation into potential wrongdoing by his presidential campaign, refusing to divest from his businesses, publicly supporting white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, and recent decisions to eliminate DACA protections for more than 800,000 young immigrants.”
The billboard, which faces east on the toll plaza side of the bridge, will be up until Saturday, according to NBC Bay Area.
It went up as the professional sports world reacted to Trump’s comments and tweets about protesting during the national anthem, along with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors balking on a White House visit.
Hundreds of NFL players and team personnel protested Trump’s words in various ways Sunday.
