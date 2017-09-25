The Latest: Trump blasts McCain over health bill vote

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during the committee's hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cruz said he’s against the Republican bill that would erase much of President Barack Obama’s health law. If the Texas Republican sticks to that stand, GOP leaders will have little hope that their 11th-hour Senate push will survive. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo