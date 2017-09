1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism Pause

1:11 Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas

0:33 Fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto

1:19 Things get a little rowdy at troubled Northern California water district

1:27 Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law

0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

8:46 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns

1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

1:32 In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves