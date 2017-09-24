Sweet potatoes shine again at Livingston festival

More Videos 1:19 Kitten Yoga Pause 0:33 Fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:32 In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:11 Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas 4:09 Peterson juror Richelle Nice says she 'did not lie to get on this trial to fry Scott' 1:32 "There were all these ... crisp $100 bills." 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here's what you can find at the Livingston Sweet Potato Festival Dozens headed to Livingston for the Sweet Potato Festival on Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. Every vendor had a sweet potato item on the menu and kids could learn the nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes and how they're grown. There were carnival rides, live music, recipe contests, games and pro wrestling. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com Dozens headed to Livingston for the Sweet Potato Festival on Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. Every vendor had a sweet potato item on the menu and kids could learn the nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes and how they're grown. There were carnival rides, live music, recipe contests, games and pro wrestling. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

