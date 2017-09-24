More Videos

  Here's what you can find at the Livingston Sweet Potato Festival

    Dozens headed to Livingston for the Sweet Potato Festival on Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. Every vendor had a sweet potato item on the menu and kids could learn the nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes and how they're grown. There were carnival rides, live music, recipe contests, games and pro wrestling. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Dozens headed to Livingston for the Sweet Potato Festival on Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. Every vendor had a sweet potato item on the menu and kids could learn the nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes and how they're grown. There were carnival rides, live music, recipe contests, games and pro wrestling. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com
Dozens headed to Livingston for the Sweet Potato Festival on Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. Every vendor had a sweet potato item on the menu and kids could learn the nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes and how they're grown. There were carnival rides, live music, recipe contests, games and pro wrestling.

News

Sweet potatoes shine again at Livingston festival

Sun-Star Staff

September 24, 2017 6:50 PM

Merced County celebrated one of its signature crops with the Livingston Sweet Potato Festival over three days ending Sunday.

The sixth annual event at the Max Foster Sports Complex featured the vegetable in creative forms, such as funnel cakes, and information on how farmers produce the highly nutritious food.

Festival-goers also enjoyed carnival games and rides, live music, pro wrestling, bull riding, camels, a recipe contest, a farmers market and more.

The city of Livingston put on the festival with several partners in business and other fields.

The sandy soil around Livingston and Atwater makes Merced County the state’s top producer of sweet potatoes by far. Stanislaus County also grows some of the crop, but most of the nation’s production is in the Southeast.

