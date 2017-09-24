Sonora woman dabbles in paranormal; why it helps as she debuts on Food Network show

A Sonora woman hopes to scare out a win on the latest Food Network competition series – and she’s got the ghostly chops to do it.
Andrea Kratville is one of eight contestants ready to wage battle when the “Halloween Baking Championship” returns Monday on the Food Network.
A self-taught baker, the 39-year-old will fit right in on the seasonal program. Part of a paranormal group, Kratville believes in ghosts and goes all out annually for Halloween, according to a press release.
“Her passion for the macabre,” it said, “leads to a predilection for gory treats.”
Kratville is one of eight contestants vying for the $25,000 prize in the show’s third season. The action is judged by food celebrities Carla Hall, Lorraine Pascale and Zac Young; comedian John Henson hosts.
In each of the six hour-long episodes, the contestants vie to stay in the competition by whipping up Halloween-themed desserts. On the first episode, the bakers must show off their decorating skills in a pre-heat challenge as they make a dozen Halloween-themed cookies. In the main heat, they have to create a dessert “with ooey-gooey fruit-flavored slime that oozes out when cut.”
Pre-heat winners each week win an advantage in the main heat. The loser of the final battle goes home each episode until the final week, when a winner will be crowned.
No word from the Food Network on how far Kratville makes it on the show, but locals can watch to find out when “Halloween Baking Championship” premieres at 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.
