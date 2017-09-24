Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, center, leaves a meeting with Senate Republicans Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, center, leaves a meeting with Senate Republicans Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, center, leaves a meeting with Senate Republicans Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo

News

Sen. Collins likely against GOP health bill in latest blow

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press

September 24, 2017 6:27 AM

WASHINGTON

Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she finds it "very difficult" to envision backing the last-chance GOP bill that would repeal the Obama health care law.

Her likely opposition leaves the Republican drive to fulfill one of the party's chief campaign promises dangling by a thread.

The Maine moderate's comments on CNN's "State of the Union" leave her all but certain to join two GOP senators who've declared their opposition — Arizona's John McCain and Kentucky's Rand Paul.

Unless the White House and party leaders can persuade at least one of the three to come around, three GOP "no" votes will be enough to kill the legislation because all Senate Democrats oppose it.

The measure would repeal much of the Affordable Care Act and shift money and power to the states.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto

Fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto 0:33

Fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto
Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:09

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank
Otto the otter released back home in Morro Bay after surviving domoic acid poisoning 2:35

Otto the otter released back home in Morro Bay after surviving domoic acid poisoning

View More Video