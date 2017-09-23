Were you among the revelers Saturday at Modesto’s Graceada Park?

A celebration of German food and culture or a happy excuse to drink a lot of beer? Both, perhaps? The eternal Oktoberfest questions returned Saturday evening as the fledgling Graceada Oktoberfest hit the park near downtown Modesto.
An authentic Oktoberfest was promised by promoter Chris Ricci, with German singalongs, traditional German food and other typical Oktoberfest activities.
The weather certainly smiled on the first-time event, with a fall-like 78 degrees in Modesto as the fest opened.
The Graceada event marked the beginning of Oktoberfest season in the region. On Oct. 17, the longstanding Modesto Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Modesto Oktoberfest returns to John Thurman Field, complete with music, a midway, food and, of course, beers all around. On Oct. 7, the Twain Harte Oktoberfest takes the traditional celebration to that Mother Lode town, with food, live music and more sudsy drink.
Comments