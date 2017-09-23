Motorcyclist dead after head-on collision in north Modesto

A motorcyclist who was reportedly driving too fast was killed after colliding head-on with an SUV Saturday evening in north Modesto.
According to California Highway Patrol Officer Samuel Mendoza, the 59-year-old male motorcycle driver died after being transported to a hospital following the accident just after 6 p.m. Saturday.
Mendoza said the motorcycle was traveling 55 miles per hour southbound on Pentecost Drive toward Kiernan Avenue when it crashed into a Mazda CX5 traveling northbound in the oncoming lane.
“The motorcycle was going too fast and veered into the lane of the Mazda and collided head-on,” Mendoza said.
The 31-year-old Modesto woman driving the Mazda did not suffer any injuries in the crash, he said.
The CHP had not determined later Saturday night if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, or if alcohol was involved.
