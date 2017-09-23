More Videos

  Fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto

    A motorcyclist died Saturday night in an accident on Pentecost Drive and Kiernan Avenue in Modesto. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (Pat Clark/pclark@modbee.com)

A motorcyclist died Saturday night in an accident on Pentecost Drive and Kiernan Avenue in Modesto. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (Pat Clark/pclark@modbee.com)
A motorcyclist died Saturday night in an accident on Pentecost Drive and Kiernan Avenue in Modesto. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (Pat Clark/pclark@modbee.com) pclark@modbee.com

News

Motorcyclist dead after head-on collision in north Modesto

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

September 23, 2017 8:55 PM

A motorcyclist who was reportedly driving too fast was killed after colliding head-on with an SUV Saturday evening in north Modesto.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Samuel Mendoza, the 59-year-old male motorcycle driver died after being transported to a hospital following the accident just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Mendoza said the motorcycle was traveling 55 miles per hour southbound on Pentecost Drive toward Kiernan Avenue when it crashed into a Mazda CX5 traveling northbound in the oncoming lane.

“The motorcycle was going too fast and veered into the lane of the Mazda and collided head-on,” Mendoza said.

The 31-year-old Modesto woman driving the Mazda did not suffer any injuries in the crash, he said.

The CHP had not determined later Saturday night if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, or if alcohol was involved.

