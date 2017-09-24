Grass has overtaken a Modesto cemetery. The reasons are a little tangled

There are no fences or obvious borders dividing the four operating cemeteries that stretch for a quarter-mile along Scenic Drive, but right now there is something distinguishing one of them from the others – big, unsightly weeds.
Foxtails and other weeds are waist-high in some places on the 14-acre Modesto Citizens Cemetery, which sits in the middle of the park, and some have taken notice.
“It looks tacky, it looks bad, it looks neglected,” said Eva Foreman, who likes to go there with her granddaughter and look at the graves, sometimes sweeping or trimming around them.
She said her complaints about the state of the cemetery have been met with defensiveness, so she went to social media to air her grievances.
Tim Copenhaver, superintendent for the cemetery, said he has received many complaints about its condition over the past few months.
He said it’s frustrating because he is one man, paid part-time, to do the work the other cemeteries have three or more employees to handle.
The other issues, Copenhaver said, are a faulty mower that the cemetery has now spent more money repairing than it originally cost, and a wet winter that soaked the grounds for months and by summertime brought new, extremely resilient weeds.
Copenhaver can’t keep up.
“He is not even done before it is time to start over again,” said Lynne Wagner, who manages Modesto Citizens Cemetery and is its board president as well as serving on the board of neighboring Modesto Pioneer Cemetery.
Copenhaver is employed part-time by Modesto Citizens Cemetery and part-time by Modesto Pioneer Cemetery, which has many of the same board members as Modesto Citizens but is smaller at 7 acres and better off financially.
“Pioneer is not an endowed cemetery, so they have different financial obligations,” Wagner said. “They have investments to make sure everything is taken care of.”
When a plot is purchased at Modesto Citizens Cemetery, the owner pays $4.50 a square foot toward an endowment fund that is invested. Dividends are used to pay for the management and upkeep of the cemetery.
But Wagner said there are plots dating back to the 1850s and the endowment didn’t start until the 1940s.
“We would have to check to see what is endowed and what is not, and we are not going to just mow the graves that are endowed,” she said.
Copenhaver said the investments aren’t doing well either, so Modesto Citizens, a nonprofit, is operating on an annual budget of less than $20,000, which only pays for his services 20 hours a week. It also doesn’t have the financial backing from corporations or churches like other cemeteries.
Copenhaver said he has sent out letters to family members with plots and businesses seeking donations, but no one responds.
And while some board members volunteer in the office a few days a week, Copenhaver is mostly responsible for all the office work as well — answering families questions, finding graves and doing burials, all of which takes him away from mowing and trimming the weeds.
For years, Modesto Citizens had a steady stream of volunteer help from the local chapter of E Clampus Vitus. A bunch of them would go to the cemetery once a month and make quick work of of the overgrowth problem.
But the group, known for its joy of drinking as well as its service work, liked to crack a few beers after a day’s work, which eventually became a problem.
Clamper Joe Threadgill said he was required to do three cemetery cleanup days before being accepted into the group in 2008. He enjoyed the work but said for some reason someone at the cemetery took issue with the barbecues and beer, even though they’d been doing it for years, so they stopped going.
He estimated it was some time last year, Wagner thinks it might have been in 2015, but they can agree that alcohol consumption was the source of the conflict.
In fact, back-and-forth letters to the editor in the Modesto Bee in 2012 suggest the issues began years before the Clampers called it quits.
A woman visiting a family member’s grave on the Fourth of July complained the Clampers were parking on gravesites, drinking and behaving in a manner to “make a point not to mess with them.”
There was a response from a Clamper’s wife and then a response to that letter from a board member.
The Clampers continued to volunteer for a few more years after that, but relationships were never repaired and eventually ended, resulting in a loss of Modesto Citizens’ main source of volunteer work.
Copenhaver said that every few months, they get people helping out who are serving court-ordered community service, but nothing steady.
With the weather cooling down, Copenhaver said he anticipated the weeds will not grow as fast and he will eventually get ahead of them.
For now, weeds were peering over the stone wall along Scenic as he continued tackling the back half of the cemetery on Friday.
“By the time I start over at the back again, it will already be a foot tall,” he said.
To volunteer or donate money to Modesto Citizens Cemetery, contact Copenhaver at 209-324-7633 or call the cemetery office at 209-522-7736.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366
