Bees attack 20 outside of Tucson

Authorities in Marana say about 20 people were stung by a bee swarm that also attacked an 80-year-old man who was stung about 100 times and was hospitalized.
The incident was reported Friday morning. The Northwest Fire District says the man is in stable condition.
Spokesman Capt. Brian Keeley says Marana police were the first to respond and that several officers were stung while helping out the man. Fire crews then arrived and applied foam to knock down the bees, although the bees remained aggressive for almost two hours.
Keeley said that firefighters and workers from Tucson Electric Power were also among those stung.
