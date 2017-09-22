A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Northern California.
5.7 magnitude quake hits off coast of Northern California

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

September 22, 2017 2:38 PM

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Northern California on Friday afternoon is not expected to generate a tsunami, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

The earthquake epicenter was approximately 135 miles west of Ferndale, at a depth of 9 miles. Weak shaking from the 12:50 p.m. temblor was felt in Eureka, as far north as Medford, Oregon, and as far south as the Los Angeles area, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler

