5.7 magnitude quake hits off coast of Northern California

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Northern California on Friday afternoon is not expected to generate a tsunami, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.
The earthquake epicenter was approximately 135 miles west of Ferndale, at a depth of 9 miles. Weak shaking from the 12:50 p.m. temblor was felt in Eureka, as far north as Medford, Oregon, and as far south as the Los Angeles area, according to the United States Geological Survey.
