Winton man threatens to 'kill the president,’ asks to be shot outside city hall

More Videos 1:11 Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas Pause 2:18 These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 1:31 Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble 1:03 Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby 4:09 Peterson juror Richelle Nice says she 'did not lie to get on this trial to fry Scott' 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 0:55 Kitesurfers take over Cayucos beach 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 1:30 49ers vs. Rams: Three players to watch in Week 3 0:49 Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man confronts police outside Atwater City Hall A Winton man attempting to commit "suicide by cop" was subdued outside Atwater City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, according to police. A Winton man attempting to commit "suicide by cop" was subdued outside Atwater City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, according to police. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

A Winton man attempting to commit "suicide by cop" was subdued outside Atwater City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, according to police. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com