Snow in the Sierra – but don’t break out the skis just yet

Here's how the rain and snow will develop over the Sierra

Rain and snow showers will develop over the Sierra during the morning of Thursday, September 21, 2017, with snow accumulating at the 6,000-foot level. Caltrans, CHP and the National Weather Service are cautioning travelers to slow down and allow for extra travel time as you drive through the area.

