  • Here's how the rain and snow will develop over the Sierra

    Rain and snow showers will develop over the Sierra during the morning of Thursday, September 21, 2017, with snow accumulating at the 6,000-foot level. Caltrans, CHP and the National Weather Service are cautioning travelers to slow down and allow for extra travel time as you drive through the area.

Rain and snow showers will develop over the Sierra during the morning of Thursday, September 21, 2017, with snow accumulating at the 6,000-foot level. Caltrans, CHP and the National Weather Service are cautioning travelers to slow down and allow for extra travel time as you drive through the area.
The wiggling fingers of a young girl trapped in the rubble of her collapsed school in Mexico City raised hopes among hundreds of rescuers working furiously Wednesday to try to free her. Dozens of buildings were toppled by the powerful earthquake that killed at least 230 people, but it was the rescue operation at the Enrique Rebsamen school that was seen as emblematic of Mexicans' rush to save survivors before time runs out. Helmeted workers spotted the girl buried in the debris early Wednesday and shouted to her to move her hand if she could hear. Hours later the crews were still trying to free her.

Strong earthquake rattles Mexico City offices

A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage. The strong quake was captured on video as the Associated Press staff worked in their Mexico City office.

This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident

Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture.

A look from above at the work being done on McHenry Avenue between Modesto, Escalon

Work continues on McHenry Avenue at the Stanislaus River, where a $21 million road project is due for completion in September 2020. The project is seen here from above on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in footage shot by The Bee's Joan Barnett Lee using the The Bee's drone – named Scoopy. Awni Taha, interim field manager for the San Joaquin County Public Works Department, said 15 percent of the eastern half of the new Stanislaus River Bridge is complete. He lauded the efforts of Modesto's Firoz Vohra and Escalon's Jeff Levers – two engineers on the project – for keeping the temporary roundabout to the north of the bridge going, which has allowed traffic to keep flowing. Myers and Sons Construction was awarded the contract in February.