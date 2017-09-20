Merced police make arrest in 2015 homicide case

Advances in technology and forensics led a suspect to confess killing 20-year-old Adrian Ayala more than two years ago, police said.
Tyler Saephan, a 22-year-old Merced resident, was arrested Wednesday for the slaying after Merced detectives "presented him with such overwhelming evidence (that) he confessed to committing the homicide," a news release states.
Police found Ayala lying on the street in the 300 block of Eric Court with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso in the early morning Aug. 7, 2015, according to reports.
Ayala was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center, where he later died, according to officials.
According to the news release, detectives developed leads and evidence over the two years. Advances in technology and forensics helped investigators identify Saephan as a suspect.
On Wednesday, a warrant was issued for Saephan and he was arrested in the 600 block of West 22nd Street in Merced. Detectives were still conducting interviews and searching for more evidence Wednesday.
Saephan was booked into the Merced County Sheriff's Office Main Jail for first degree murder, residential burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime, with a $1 million bond amount, according to jail records.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Merced Police Detective Chris Russell at 209-385-4707, or 209-385-6905.
Comments