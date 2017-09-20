Delhi man killed in crash identified

A Delhi man who was killed in a crash on Tuesday has been identified as 53-year-old Russell Robinson, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.
Robinson was in a 1998 Dodge Ram when he crashed head-on with a big rig on Bradbury Road northwest of Delhi.
The California Highway Patrol reported that Robinson’s Dodge for unknown reasons drifted into the oncoming lane. He was unable to correct the truck before colliding head-on with the big rig.
Robinson was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was airlifted to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, where he died.
