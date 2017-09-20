Man killed in crash at busy Modesto intersection

A 45-year-old Modesto man died Wednesday afternoon after he apparently ran a red light in northwest Modesto and was broadsided by another vehicle.
The initial investigation indicates the man was driving an Infinity G35 north on Carver Road when it appears it ran a red light at Briggsmore Avenue and was hit by a Dodge Dakota that was traveling east, according to the Modesto Police Department.
The Infinity driver was pinned in and, although alert and talking during his extrication, later died at the hospital.
An investigation by the MPD Traffic Unit is in its early stages and witness statements and physical evidence are being evaluated before any collision factor or cause will be determined.
It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, according to the police department.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Brian Ferguson at FergusonB@modestopd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
