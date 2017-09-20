News

Officials: Pigs exhibited at county fair have swine flu

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 6:50 AM

LA PLATA, Md.

Pigs that were recently exhibited at a county fair in Maryland are sick with swine flu.

State officials said in a statement Wednesday that it's not yet known if humans are vulnerable to this particular strain. An investigation is under way.

The pigs were at the Charles County Fair in La Plata, Maryland, which is an hour south of Washington, D.C.

Maryland's health department said it's rare for pig influenza to infect people. But it is possible. So is the limited spread of swine flu between humans.

Since 2005, more than 400 human cases of swine flu have been reported in the U.S. Twenty cases have occurred this year in states other than Maryland.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and sore throat. Prescription drugs can treat swine flu in people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident

This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident 0:25

This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident
Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique 0:52

Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique
A look from above at the work being done on McHenry Avenue between Modesto, Escalon 1:17

A look from above at the work being done on McHenry Avenue between Modesto, Escalon

View More Video