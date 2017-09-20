News

2 cases of Legionnaire's disease have ties to Ohio State

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 3:50 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Columbus' city health agency is investigating two cases of Legionnaire's disease with ties to Ohio State University.

The Dispatch reports one of the cases involves a student at Drackett Tower dormitory and the second a Columbus resident employed at the university's Newark campus.

Ohio State said in a statement Tuesday that Columbus Public Health has concluded the cases aren't connected.

It's uncertain where or how the two people contracted the disease, which is caused by bacteria in water systems. Water fountains on one side of the 12-story Drackett Tower have been shut off.

Some students living at Drackett have complained they learned of the situation through social media and not the university. A university spokesman said notification wasn't required because it was an isolated case not an outbreak.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique

Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique 0:52

Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique
A look from above at the work being done on McHenry Avenue between Modesto, Escalon 1:17

A look from above at the work being done on McHenry Avenue between Modesto, Escalon
After 8 months in Mars-like habitat, see research crew emerge from isolation 2:00

After 8 months in Mars-like habitat, see research crew emerge from isolation

View More Video