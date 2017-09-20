News

NJ man died from pneumonia during hike in NY's Adirondacks

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 3:48 AM

NEWCOMB, N.Y.

Authorities say a 28-year-old New Jersey man whose body was found in a remote area of the Adirondack Mountains had died from pneumonia after spending days in wet, cold conditions.

The doctor who conducted the autopsy on Alex Stevens, of Hopewell, tells the Adirondack Daily Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2fB3Ezd ) that the cause of death was bronchial pneumonia resulting from a lack of food and exposure.

Search teams found his body Monday afternoon near Wallface Mountain, in the High Peaks Region about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Lake Placid.

Authorities say he had set out for what was supposed to be a three-day hike over Labor Day weekend. He was last seen alive by other hikers on Sept. 2.

State forest rangers say he was inadequately prepared for spending several nights in rugged terrain during cold, rainy conditions.

