More Videos

Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique 0:52

Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique

Pause
Modesto rally supports young immigrants 0:57

Modesto rally supports young immigrants

This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident 0:25

This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident

A look from above at the work being done on McHenry Avenue between Modesto, Escalon 1:17

A look from above at the work being done on McHenry Avenue between Modesto, Escalon

Experience the Lodi skydiver plane crash 2:08

Experience the Lodi skydiver plane crash

See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go 1:54

See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go

Parents and educators voice opinions on the teaching of controversial topics 3:14

Parents and educators voice opinions on the teaching of controversial topics

Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' 3:10

Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission'

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:05

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

Boost Mobile employee dies a hero 1:47

Boost Mobile employee dies a hero

  • Modesto rally supports young immigrants

    A rally in Modesto, CA, supported a federal program that protects young immigrants from deportation on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

A rally in Modesto, CA, supported a federal program that protects young immigrants from deportation on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com) jholland@modbee.com
A rally in Modesto, CA, supported a federal program that protects young immigrants from deportation on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com) jholland@modbee.com

News

Prayer, dance and hope at DACA rally in Modesto

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

September 19, 2017 6:27 PM

A few hundred people rallied in Modesto behind young immigrants hoping not to be deported.

The Monday night event at Tenth Street Place featured Mexican music and dance and pleas in English and Spanish for federal action. Ralliers urged permanent extension of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, aimed at people who entered the United States illegally with their parents.

An estimated 25,000 people are eligible for DACA in the Northern San Joaquin Valley, and nearly 800,000 nationwide. President Barack Obama created it with an executive order in 2012. President Donald Trump has indicated that he would work with Congress on making it a permanent law.

Young members of St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Ceres had a key role in the rally. One of them, Baneza Cabrera, asked God to watch over “all those who have had to leave their countries and flee from hunger, violence or lack of opportunities.”

DACA allows qualifying young people to get work permits, attend school and take part in other aspects of life with the threat of deportation on hold.

The rally included a march around the block and a performance by Ballet Folklorico Anahuac, a Modesto dance school.

John Holland: 209-578-2385

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique

View More Video