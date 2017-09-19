Rocklin school board retains policy that allowed transgender book in kindergarten class

More Videos 0:52 Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique Pause 0:25 This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident 1:17 A look from above at the work being done on McHenry Avenue between Modesto, Escalon 0:57 Modesto rally supports young immigrants 2:08 Experience the Lodi skydiver plane crash 1:54 See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go 1:03 'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office 0:42 Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide 1:13 California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms 1:16 Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Parents and educators voice opinions on the teaching of controversial topics A Rocklin school board discussed policies on dealing with potentially controversial topics after a book about a transgender child, read during a kindergarten story time, created a furor this summer. Parents, teachers and policy advocates packed Monday night's board meeting. A Rocklin school board discussed policies on dealing with potentially controversial topics after a book about a transgender child, read during a kindergarten story time, created a furor this summer. Parents, teachers and policy advocates packed Monday night's board meeting. Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

