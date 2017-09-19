This image released by Zynga shows the Words With Friends app. Game developer Zynga said Tuesday it is adding 50,000 internet slag words to its list of playable terms.
News

Popular word game expands its dictionary to help defeat your ‘bestie’ or ‘bae’

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

September 19, 2017 04:35 PM

Defeating your “bestie” or “bae” in a popular word game could become a bit easier.

“Words With Friends,” a mobile game that’s similar to Scrabble, is adding several new words to its social dictionary, according to a release from Zynga, which created the game in 2009.

The company says it gets thousands of requests each day to add words, so the game is getting what Zynga says is its largest word update. Included in the list are bae, bestie, hangry, turnt, werk and yas.

“In response to the thousands of word requests we get from our players every day, we’re excited to introduce the ‘Words With Friends’ Social Dictionary to bring even more ways for our fans to interact with the words they love,” Bernard Kim, Zynga’s president of publishing, said in the release. “Whether it’s player favorites like Qi and Queso, or words that are trending around the world, such as FOMO and Hangry, we want to give our players more ways than ever before to play the words they use in every day conversations.”

More than 50,000 words will be added to the game’s social dictionary, The Associated Press reports.

