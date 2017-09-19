More Videos

News

Skydiver dies from injuries suffered in recent Lodi Parachute Center accident

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

September 19, 2017 4:21 PM

The skydiver who crashed Thursday after a parachute malfunction has died, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

The skydiver was jumping solo from a plane out of the Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo. Witnesses told Woodbridge Fire District officials that his chute tangled, Chief Steve Butler said last week.

The Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday did not immediately provide the identity of the skydiver nor specify when he died.

Authorities said last week that he was hospitalized in critical condition following the Thursday accident.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the agency is investigating whether the parachute was properly packed by the appropriate person. The FAA handles skydiving regulations and investigations.

It’s the second death this year of a skydiver who used the Lodi Parachute Center as a starting point. In May, 42-year-old Matthew Ciancio died when his chute failed to properly deploy at the end of a jump in a wingsuit, a specialized jumpsuit with two arm wings and a leg wing.

Three people died in two incidents related to the center in 2016.

The August 2016 deaths of two men during a tandem jump prompted Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman, D-Stockton, to introduce legislation giving state and local authorities the option to take parachute center operators to court if they are found out of compliance with federal regulations.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

