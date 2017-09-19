Skydiver dies from injuries suffered in recent Lodi Parachute Center accident

More Videos 1:17 A look from above at the work being done on McHenry Avenue between Modesto, Escalon Pause 2:00 After 8 months in Mars-like habitat, see research crew emerge from isolation 0:25 This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident 0:41 Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 1:13 California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms 1:54 See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go 0:42 Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide 1:16 Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 3:23 Yolo DA announces murder charges in West Sacramento killing of 3 children 0:57 Modesto rally supports young immigrants Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Experience the Lodi skydiver plane crash Watch as a plane full of skydivers flips over and crashes and the skydivers escape the plane. Sebastian Alvarez was on the Cessna 208, wearing a helmet camera and capturing dramatic moments as the plane crashed in a Lodi vineyard, clipping a grapevine wire and flipping upside down on Thursday, May 12, 2016. Only the pilot was injured, suffering a bloody nose. The FAA said the plane experienced engine trouble just after takeoff from the Parachute Center skydiving school at the Lodi Airport in San Joaquin County. Watch as a plane full of skydivers flips over and crashes and the skydivers escape the plane. Sebastian Alvarez was on the Cessna 208, wearing a helmet camera and capturing dramatic moments as the plane crashed in a Lodi vineyard, clipping a grapevine wire and flipping upside down on Thursday, May 12, 2016. Only the pilot was injured, suffering a bloody nose. The FAA said the plane experienced engine trouble just after takeoff from the Parachute Center skydiving school at the Lodi Airport in San Joaquin County. courtesy Sebastian Alvarez

