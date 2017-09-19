Farming district says it won’t pay for Delta tunnels in a vote that could kill the project

A large agricultural district Tuesday dealt a potentially fatal blow to Gov. Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project, voting overwhelmingly not to help pay for the $17 billion plan to remake the fragile estuary that serves as the hub of California’s water delivery network.
Westlands Water District’s board of directors, following more than an hour of debate over the tunnels’ costs, voted 7-1 against participating in the project, known officially as California WaterFix.
Westlands is the first water agency to take a vote on the project, and other big districts are expected to make their decisions in the coming weeks. But Westlands’ rejection is a huge blow to Brown’s plan; the sprawling agricultural district would have been responsible for well more than $3 billion of the project’s costs.
“I am not certain the project can go forward,” said Westlands General Manager Tom Birmingham shortly after the vote. Earlier, he cast the decision in more dire terms, saying if Westlands voted against the project, the tunnels “will die, the project will be over.”
The no vote from a key backer of the largest water infrastructure project planned in California in decades reverberated through the state’s water policy world Tuesday.
“Absent Westlands, you don’t have a (tunnels) project,” said Jeff Kightlinger, general manager of The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the tunnels project’s primary cheerleader outside of Brown’s office.
“This was designed to be a comprehensive solution for California – both ag and urban, and really cover all the major parties,” Kightlinger said. “We would have designed a different project if it was just for the urban sector or something like that. But we didn’t. My board has been pretty clear ... they're not in the business of subsidizing agriculture.”
Westlands directors said they were uncomfortable with the costs, particularly in light of the federal Bureau of Reclamation’s decision to exempt certain water districts from having to pay for the tunnels. That decision effectively raised Westlands’ expected costs. Birmingham has said that the cost of water for Westlands farmers would have climbed from $160 per acre-foot to more than $600.
“We just can’t afford it,” said board member Jim Anderson.
Directors also were queasy about spending a lot of money on a project that, while intended to improve water deliveries, couldn’t guarantee that the supply of water would grow. “There’s just too many unknowns,” said director Larry Enos. “The only guarantee is that once we do it, we have to pay the bonds back.”
Not a single Westlands director was ready to vote in favor of the proposal; the only point of contention was whether to vote no Tuesday or wait for several more weeks in hopes of getting the Bureau of Reclamation to adjust its cost allocation structure. Birmingham said it was unlikely the federal agency would “come to its senses.”
There was no immediate comment from Brown’s administration. Nor was there immediate comment from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, one of the biggest supporters of California WaterFix.
Tunnels foe Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla, of the group Restore the Delta, called the Westlands vote “a good day for California,” but she said she isn’t ready to declare victory in the fight against the tunnels.
“It isn’t over til Gov. Brown declares it’s over,” she said.
Westlands directors acknowledged that something needs to be done to fix the Delta, whose fish populations have plummeted because of decades of water pumping by the State Water Project and the federal Central Valley Project. Board members said they want state and federal officials to come up with a new solution that would be more affordable. The tunnels, by rerouting how water moves through the Delta, are intended to help protect fish while enabling the project pumps to operate more reliably. The pumps deliver millions of acre-feet of water each year to the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.
Birmingham warned it’s doubtful that a cheaper solution is in the offing. The longer California waits to fix the Delta, the more expensive it will get, he argued.
“Just the passage of time in this planning process (for the tunnels) has cost billions of dollars,’’ he said.
Westlands officials said every Central Valley Project contractor, including those north of the Delta, should have to pay the costs of supplying water to a cluster of wildlife refuges. Westlands also argues that the Bureau of Reclamation, which runs the federal Central Valley Project, should require financial contributions from members of the Friant Water Authority, which serves the east side of the San Joaquin Valley.
The bureau, citing complicated arrangements in how the CVP functions, has said it believes those districts don’t have to participate.
That decision shifted more of the burden to Westlands, which serves a major swath of the west side of the San Joaquin Valley. Friant alone would be responsible for more than $2 billion in the tunnels’ costs. Friant officials have indicated they’d be willing to help pay for the project, but at a much smaller amount.
Some Westlands directors said they might be willing to delay a vote if they thought the Bureau of Reclamation would revisit the funding issue. Birmingham said he considered that unlikely.
Westlands directors took exception to the idea that their vote would be responsible for unraveling the tunnels project, which has been about a decade in the making. Westlands was simply the first agency to vote, said board member Todd Neves.
“It’s not Westlands Water District killing the project,” Neves said.
Westlands Chairman Don Peracchi, the only dissenting vote, said he wanted to give the Bureau of Reclamation a chance to reconsider its position on the cost allocation.
Delta lawmakers and other opponents cheered the decision.
“There’s a considerable relief, but we also know it’s not the end of the issue,” said U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove. “We know the Delta remains at risk.”
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
