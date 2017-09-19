At least four vehicles in crash on Highway 99 in Atwater

Minor injuries have been reported in a four-vehicle crash this morning on Highway 99 in Atwater, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
Few details were immediately available.
At least one southbound traffic lane is closed at this time. Drivers should seek alternative routes.
The crash was reported at 8:01 a.m. on Highway 99 and Applegate Road. At least four vehicles were involved.
CHP Officer Eric Zuniga said at least one person suffered minor injuries. No major injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
