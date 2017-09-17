News

Stuttgart captain expected to recover from head injuries

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 3:39 AM

STUTTGART, Germany

Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner is expected to make a full recovery after breaking his lower and lateral eye-socket, nose and upper-jaw in the side's Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Stuttgart says the 32-year-old Gentner will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Gentner was struck in the head by Koen Casteels' knee as the Wolfsburg goalkeeper came out to clear a high ball late in the game. Play was suspended as the unconscious Gentner received attention on the pitch before he was taken off on a stretcher.

Stuttgart sporting director Michael Reschke describes the injuries as a "cruel blow" for Gentner, and the club wishes him "a speedy recovery."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Greek Festival dancing

Greek Festival dancing 0:49

Greek Festival dancing
Drinking wine & making art inside Pinot's Palette 0:54

Drinking wine & making art inside Pinot's Palette
Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona 0:39

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona

View More Video