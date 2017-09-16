Bangladesh restricts Rohingya refugees, starts immunization

Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, walk towards the nearest refugee camp at Teknaf, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. United Nations agencies say an estimated 409,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when deadly attacks by a Rohingya insurgent group on police posts prompted Myanmar's military to launch "clearance operations" in Rakhine state. Those fleeing have described indiscriminate attacks by security forces and Buddhist mobs.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
Rohingya Muslim children, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, swing on a tree with clothes handed out to them near Mushani refugee camp, in Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The U.N. has described the violence against the Rohingya in Myanmar as ethnic cleansing, a term that describes an organized effort to rid an area of an ethnic group by displacement, deportation or killing.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, prepare a meal in the open at Taiy Khali refugee camp, in Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. United Nations agencies say an estimated 409,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when deadly attacks by a Rohingya insurgent group on police posts prompted Myanmar's military to launch "clearance operations" in Rakhine state. Those fleeing have described indiscriminate attacks by security forces and Buddhist mobs.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
Rohingya Muslim children, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, follow a truck carrying people throwing chocolates at them near Mushani refugee camp in Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. United Nations agencies say an estimated 409,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when deadly attacks by a Rohingya insurgent group on police posts prompted Myanmar's military to launch "clearance operations" in Rakhine state. Those fleeing have described indiscriminate attacks by security forces and Buddhist mobs.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
A Rohingya Muslim woman, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, cooks food by the roadside near Mushani refugee camp, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. United Nations agencies say an estimated 409,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when deadly attacks by a Rohingya insurgent group on police posts prompted Myanmar's military to launch "clearance operations" in Rakhine state. Those fleeing have described indiscriminate attacks by security forces and Buddhist mobs.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
A Rohingya Muslim woman, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, serves dinner to her son inside their temporary shelter at Taiy Khali refugee camp, in Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. United Nations agencies say an estimated 409,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when deadly attacks by a Rohingya insurgent group on police posts prompted Myanmar's military to launch "clearance operations" in Rakhine state. Those fleeing have described indiscriminate attacks by security forces and Buddhist mobs.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
Rohingya Muslim women, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, talk as they sit inside their temporary shelter at Taiy Khali refugee camp, in Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The U.N. has described the violence against the Rohingya in Myanmar as ethnic cleansing, a term that describes an organized effort to rid an area of an ethnic group by displacement, deportation or killing.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
A Rohingya Muslim boy Shahidul Alam, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh with his family, pauses for a photograph as he walks back after collecting water from a handpump near Mushani refugee camp, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The U.N. has described the violence against the Rohingya in Myanmar as ethnic cleansing, a term that describes an organized effort to rid an area of an ethnic group by displacement, deportation or killing.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
A Rohingya Muslim woman Mustafa Khatoon is given water by a passerby as her daughter Hazra Begum waits for help to take her to a doctor near Mushani refugee camp, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The U.N. has described the violence against the Rohingya in Myanmar as ethnic cleansing, a term that describes an organized effort to rid an area of an ethnic group by displacement, deportation or killing.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
A Rohingya Muslim, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, walks towards the nearest refugee camps carrying his belongings at Teknaf, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. United Nations agencies say an estimated 409,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when deadly attacks by a Rohingya insurgent group on police posts prompted Myanmar's military to launch "clearance operations" in Rakhine state. Those fleeing have described indiscriminate attacks by security forces and Buddhist mobs.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
Newly arrived Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, rest on clothes that were earlier distributed to other refugees at Teknaf, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The U.N. has described the violence against the Rohingya in Myanmar as ethnic cleansing, a term that describes an organized effort to rid an area of an ethnic group by displacement, deportation or killing.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
A Rohingya Muslim family, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, takes a break as they walk towards the nearest refugee camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. United Nations agencies say an estimated 409,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when deadly attacks by a Rohingya insurgent group on police posts prompted Myanmar's military to launch "clearance operations" in Rakhine state. Those fleeing have described indiscriminate attacks by security forces and Buddhist mobs.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
Comments